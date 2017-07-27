Tullow Oil drilling finds empty well in Lokichar

The latest well that Tullow Oil sunk in the Lokichar Basin has turned up dry, breaking a pattern of successful finds since December when the company resumed operations in the area after a lull following a dip in oil prices in 2015.

The firm said the Etiir-1 well, which it began drilling in June, did not encounter oil but added that it offered deeper understanding of the area.

“The Etiir-1 exploration well, which targeted a large, shallow, structural closure immediately to the west of the Greater Etom structure, spudded in late June and was unsuccessful with no material reservoir development or shows encountered,” said Tullow in its half-year update to shareholders yesterday.

Although dry, the well has helped define the westerly extent of the Greater Etom Structure.”