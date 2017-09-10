Troubled IEBC Commissioners retreat to Naivasha

The embattled electoral commission will today retreat to Naivasha to seek a common position at the end of a damaging week in which sharp differences emerged in public ahead of the fresh presidential election next month.

The commissioners, led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, and senior officials in the secretariat under Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba opted to meet outside the capital as tension and mistrust persisted just 36 days to the election.

The Supreme Court last month ordered a repeat election after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on a Jubilee Party ticket over his National Super Alliance opponent Raila Odinga on August 8 was nullified

The meeting is, however, being held in an atmosphere of uncertainty before the details of the Supreme Court ruling that is expected to be critical of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is released.