Traders resort to alternatives as plastic ban takes effect

As Kenyans struggle to adapt to the new carrier forms following the plastic bags ban which has taken effect today, traders on the other hand have stormed the packaging wholesales in order to acquire the new bags for their customers.

Some traders who spoke to Ghetto Radio complained of high prices for the alternative bags saying adapting will take time.

A section of traders welcome the move by the ministry to ban plastic bags for environmental purposes but they say it is bad for business.

The traders say they will have to moderate prices for their goods so as to maintain their profits.

Some of the packaging materials retailers say they do not have stock because the prices for the new bags is very high for them to stock their shops with.