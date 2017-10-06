Traders count losses after fire razes stalls at Gikomba market

Traders in Gikomba are crying foul as yet another fire razed part of Gikomba market early Friday.

Goods worth millions of shillings went up in flames displacing many traders who rely on the market.

The fire, whose cause is yet to be established, started at around 3.00 am.

Nairobi County head of security Francis Munyambu says all county fire engines are at the scene but congestion and inaccessibility is slowing down the firefighting.

No casualties have been reported.

The market has a history of fires which have cost traders losses amounting to millions of shillings.