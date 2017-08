Thugs murder colleague for telling on them

Suspected thugs have murdered a colleague for allegedly informing the police on the whereabouts of Collins Mwani Nairobi’s most wanted thug who was shot dead on Sunday.

Police say Bramwel Otieno a member was murdered on Monday by his colleagues who are still at large.

Mwani was murdered on Sunday after a heavy exchange of gunfire with police in Ruiru Kiambu county.