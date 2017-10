A suspected thug was on Sunday morning lynched by an angry mob in Nairobi’s Dandora area.

The thug is said to have tried to steal steel doors from a building that is still under construction.

An angry mob then accosted him at 3 am in the morning and burnt him to death.

“Huyu mjango pia lijua hajui, kitu 3 am aki try kuiba mlango za gorofa inajengwa,” posted infamous cop Hessy Wa Kayole.