The new social craze in Nairobi

Have you noticed this new app everyone seems to be using to make your timeline unbearable to look at?

Sarahah app recently rolled out in Kenya and Kenyan Netizens as usual have gone wild over it, everyone seems to be having an account on the social site.

With celebrities like TeryyAnne Chebet and Xtiandela constantly responding to their fans questions its not hard to see why everyone wants in on it.

So for those like me who are yet to join the social site, what is Sarahah? Its simply a messaging app that allows users to send messages to each other anonymously.

Still wondering why your friends flood your facebook and instagram timeline with their Sarahah messages, well that’s because it is the only way they can respond to the messages.

The Sarahah app has taken hold in the social media sphere over the past week. Whether it will remain a hit or fade away in a few weeks is anybody’s guess, but for now Sarahah app is something difficult to avoid seeing in your Facebook news feed.

You would be surprised to learn that the Sarahah app is actually a few months old, and has already been a hit in regions such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, according to a BBC report.

The idea is simple, you create a Sarahah profile, which anyone can visit. Even without logging in, people can visit your profile and leave messages, anonymously. If they have logged in, messages are still anonymous by default, but users can choose to tag their identity.

On the receivers app, all the incoming messages show up in an inbox, and you can flag messages, delete them, reply, or favourite them to find them easily later.

For now we can only wait to see how long this social site is going to drive Kenyan netizens crazy.