FEATUREDCELEBS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Kiuna’s welcome second grandchild

The Kiuna's welcome second grandchild

By Ghetto Radio
0 165

Bishop Allan Kiuna and Kathy Kiuna are once again grandparents to a lovely baby girl by the name Amanda.

The Kiunas’ youngest daughter Stephanie Kiuna  gave birth to a bouncing girl just like her eldest sister Vanessa Kiuna.

Kathy Kiuna took to social media to announce her second grandchild’s arrival.

“Yeeeeeeey. what a mighty God we serve, angels bow before him, heaven and earth adore him. He has done it again. blessed us with a second grandchild baby Amanda. David was so blessed until he asked God “is this your usual way of dealing with man.” I can understand him now coz God has blessed us yafu yafu,” Kathy Kiuna posted.“Check baby Amanda. if that’s not my double chin and nose please tell me what you mean . what shall we say unto the lord. Thank you Jesus,” Kathy Kiuna captioned the photo she took with baby Amanda.

 

Ghetto Radio

    You might also like More from author

    Comments

    Loading...

    Follow Us @ghettoradio895