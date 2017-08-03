The Kiuna’s welcome second grandchild

Bishop Allan Kiuna and Kathy Kiuna are once again grandparents to a lovely baby girl by the name Amanda.

The Kiunas’ youngest daughter Stephanie Kiuna gave birth to a bouncing girl just like her eldest sister Vanessa Kiuna.

Kathy Kiuna took to social media to announce her second grandchild’s arrival.

“Yeeeeeeey. what a mighty God we serve, angels bow before him, heaven and earth adore him. He has done it again. blessed us with a second grandchild baby Amanda. David was so blessed until he asked God “is this your usual way of dealing with man.” I can understand him now coz God has blessed us yafu yafu,” Kathy Kiuna posted.“Check baby Amanda. if that’s not my double chin and nose please tell me what you mean . what shall we say unto the lord. Thank you Jesus,” Kathy Kiuna captioned the photo she took with baby Amanda.