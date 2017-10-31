Terryanne Chebet welcomes baby girl

Former Citizen Tv news anchor Terryanne Chebet is a proud mother of yet another baby girl.

While Kenyans were waking up to go cast their votes, the TV siren was admitted to hospital where she later delivered her second child.

Terryanne later took to social media to announce the baby’s arrival by using a photo of pink baby doll shoes and captioning t ” see God.”

While the message did not quite sink in with many of her fans, congratulatory messages started trickling in from friends and former colleagues like Grace Msalame and Janet Mbugua.

Yesterday Terryanne once again shared with her fans how proud she was to be a mum to girls saying she was raising queens.

“How lucky can I possibly be? double the fun, double the blessing, double the love! To Imani and our latest one, Talaa thank you for making me the happiest mummy in the universe.May your years be spent shattering glass ceilings. I’m excited to take this new calling.” She wrote.

Congratulations Terryanne on the arrival of your bundle of joy