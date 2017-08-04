Televangelist Gilbert Deya deported from United Kingdom

Controversial UK based televangelist Gilbert Deya has been deported back to Kenya to face child trafficking and abduction charges.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko says Deya will be arraigned in court today to face five counts of child trafficking.

He arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 4.40 am on Friday August 4, aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

Prosecutor Nicholas Mutuku will be handling Deya’s case.

Deya is set to face child trafficking charges after being handed over to the Kenyan Authorities following accusations that he coordinated the trafficking of children, who his church would later present as ‘miracles’ for barren mothers.