Televangelist Gilbert Deya of the ‘miracle babies’ has said he is being held in very deplorable conditions at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Through lawyer John Swaka, Deya said he is being held in a single cell that is extremely dirty and unfit for habitation.

He said the prison warders have given him a bucket to relieve himself in, which is very unhygienic and was not part of the agreement for his extradition.