Tekno Miles show a disappointment to Kenyan fans

By Annette Amondi

Kenyan fans of Nigerian artiste Augustine Miles Kelechi alias Tekno Miles were on Saturday night disappointed by the singers performance at the concert held at Ngong Racecourse.

Fans took to social media to cry out on how they had not gotten their money’s worth during the concert in which Tekno was the main act.

In most tweets and posts on social media fans hailed the local artistes like The Kansol and camp mulla for an impressive performance but lashed out at Tekno for failing to put up a good show.

The Nigerian singer performed for less than 30 minutes using most of his time on stage to hype up the crowd.

Due to the mix up between the main DJ,Crème De La Crème and Tekno’s band,both Tekno and Crème De La Crème were quick to point an accusing finger at each other following the distasteful performance.

Creme took to social media to lament how Tekno had not come for rehearsals and then went on to blame him.

“Dude didn’t show up for rehearsals,and comes to blame me, naah bro..stay humble.” He wrote.

Revelers were quick to point out how International artistes never impress during their shows in the country with most saying they would rather watch the show online.

Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza on the other hand said the revelers deserved what they got.

He wrote ” Kenyans deserve that Tekno show, Camp Mulla makes a comeback and all you are talking about is how bad Tekno was.”