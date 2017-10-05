Where is Your Team? MPs ask Chebukati

The Joint Select Committee on proposed amendments to election laws on Thursday barred IEBC the Chairperson from making submissions in the absence of fellow Commissioners.

Members of the committee argued that on such a vital matter such as the Commission’s position on the proposed amendments to the Elections Act and Elections Offenses Act, IEBC’s submissions must be backed by the plenary.

The committee which is co-chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo, however, gave Chebukati an opportunity to go back to the committee with his fellow IEBC Commissioners at 7pm.