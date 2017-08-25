Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Teachers to go on strike in seven days

By Ghetto Radio
The Kenya National Union of Teachers KNUT has now given the government a seven day altimatum to revert the annual salary increment of teachers that has been scraped off by the Teachers Service Commission, failure to which they go on strike.

Addressing the media KNUT secretary general  Wilson Sossion  describes TSC’s move as unconstitutional  and  against the labour laws.

Sossion says TCS scrapped off the annual increment immediately they effected the 2017-2022 collective bargaining agreement , that begun July 1st  this year.

KNUT chairman Mudzo Nzili on the hand has warned TSC of another impending  strike should they relocate local headteachers  without following the due process as threatened by the government.

ALLAN OTIENO

 

Ghetto Radio
    Comments
