Teachers to go on strike in seven days

The Kenya National Union of Teachers KNUT has now given the government a seven day altimatum to revert the annual salary increment of teachers that has been scraped off by the Teachers Service Commission, failure to which they go on strike.

Addressing the media KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion describes TSC’s move as unconstitutional and against the labour laws.

Sossion says TCS scrapped off the annual increment immediately they effected the 2017-2022 collective bargaining agreement , that begun July 1st this year.

KNUT chairman Mudzo Nzili on the hand has warned TSC of another impending strike should they relocate local headteachers without following the due process as threatened by the government.

ALLAN OTIENO

