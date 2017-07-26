FEATUREDTRENDING

Teachers Threaten Strike Over Promotions

By Ghetto Radio
The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers has given the government a seven day altimatum to move with speed and finalize the promotion process  of teachers.

According to KUPPET  Chairman Omboko Milemba there was no valid reason why the Terchers Service Commission quashed the exercise.

He has further warned that they will not allow TSC to use unconstitutional powers to evaluate teachers apart from the stipulated rules and guidelines in the labour laws.

Meanwhile TSC  chief executive officer Nancy Macharia has maintained that they will not promote any teacher, before thorough vetting on their performance.

 

 

