Taylor swift wins sexual harassment case

After four years of hearing and hours of deliberations, a jury in a trial that ensnared Taylor Swift and a former disc jockey who groped her during a meet-and-greet in 2013 has ruled in Swift’s favor.

The jury on Monday awarded Swift the $1 she sought as a symbol of KYGO DJ David Mueller’s assault and battery, while simultaneously denying both of Mueller’s claims that members of Swift’s team interfered with his employment.

Mueller, 55, sued Swift after the 2013 event, claiming he was wrongfully fired because she falsely accused him of groping her. The 27-year-old pop star responded with a counter suit for assault and battery.

In a statement later, Swift thanked the judge and jury for their “careful consideration.”

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she said. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Swift, who had largely remained composed throughout the trial, broke down on Friday during closing statements.

A photo taken by Swift’s photographer at the time of the incident played a prominent role in the case, with lawyers on both sides arguing about what it did or did not prove.

“That is an ass-eating grin,” Swift’s lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, said Monday during closing statements, describing Mueller’s smile.

Mueller has steadfastly denied he placed his hand under Swift’s skirt, arguing instead his hand was in an odd position as he moved to join the photo.

Swift’s countersuit asked for a symbolic $1 in damages, which she wants to serve “as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

“The single dollar I ask you to award her… is of immeasurable value,” Baldridge said Monday. “It means no means no. And it tells every woman that they will determine what is tolerated with their body.”

The singer previously stated she will donate any proceeds she’s awarded to charities that protect women from sexual assault.