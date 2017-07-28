Tanzanian Video Vixen Charged With Drug Possession

Tanzania’s popular video vixen Agnes Gerald aka Masogange is facing two charges for allegedly being caught in possession of heroin and oxazepam, drugs she was allegedly found with in February.

The case of the popular vixen was to be heard in a Dar es Salaam court on Tuesday this week but was moved on request by the prosecution. The case had attracted both local and regional media with cameramen recording every step the video star makes.

Masogange, who was accompanied by her lawyer, did not address the press regarding the issue.

In the past few months, there has been a crackdown on the Tanzanian showbiz industry that has seen a number to top artistes like Diamond Platnumz, Venessa Mdee and socialite Wema Sepetu face drug-related charges.