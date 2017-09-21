Suspected thugs shot dead

Two suspected gangsters have been shot dead during a violent robbery at Kibirigwi market in Kirinyaga County.

However, four of their accomplices managed to escape with bullet wounds with the police in hot pursuit.

The thugs raided a petrol station at 4am where they robbed attendants of Sh17,000 at gunpoint.

After robbing the attendants, they proceeded to the nearby Fortune Sacco bank where they attacked night guards and tied them with ropes.

They then broke into the bank in a bid to steal money but officers on night patrol got wind of what was happening and rushed to the scene.