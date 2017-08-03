Suspected gangsters shoot colleague in gun drama

Suspected gangsters yesterday shot dead their colleague in Ruai after what witnesses termed as a disagreement.

The three are suspected to have earlier shot and injured two people near a petrol station on Kangundo road before the incident.

According to Kayole OCPD Joseph Gachangi, the three were on a drinking spree in the evening when the incident happened.

“They were drinking at a local bar in Ruai when one of them ran outside after a disagreement with his colleagues. The others followed him and shot him dead before they left,” Mr Gachanga said.

He said the gunmen were identified as the ones who had shot two people on Kangundo road as they ran away from police.