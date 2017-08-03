Suspected Al Shabaab Militants Kill Police Officer

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have attacked Lafey Sub-County headquarters in Mandera County and killed a police officer.

Mandera County Commissioner Frederick Shisia says the attack happened at around 2am Thursday.

Lafey Deputy County Commissioner Eric Oronyi said the attack was executed by more than 50 armed militants.

He said both AP and regular police camps were attacked.

He added that three Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles at the AP camp were burnt during the attack.

At the other police camp, one vehicle was burnt and a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to the DCIO taken away.