The Supreme Court of Kenya is set to give its verdict on the presidential petition today.

The judges will decide whether President Uhuru Kenyatta was validly elected for second term.

NASA filed the petition to protest the results after IEBC declared Uhuru the winner with more than 1.4 million votes.

If the seven-judge bench rules in favour of the Opposition, a new presidential election must be held within 60 days.

But if it upholds Uhuru’s re-election then Raila has to concede defeat.