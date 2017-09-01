Supreme Court nullifies Uhuru re-election

The Supreme Court of Kenya has nullified the re-election of president Uhuru Kenyatta ,ordering the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission to conduct a fresh poll in 60 days.

Giving the ruling, Chief Justice David Maraga says the commission committed massive irregularities and that the process was not free and fair.

The ruling was done by majority vote of 5 against 2 with two judges Jacktone Ojwang and Njoki Ndungu dissenting the petition .

Maraga further noted that 3rd respondent that is president Uhuru Kenyatta did not commit any election irregularity.

The ruling by the supreme court is first of its kind in the whole Africa.

According to the constitution Kenyans will now be back to the ballot on 1st November 2017.