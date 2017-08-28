Supreme Court grants NASA access to IEBC servers

The Supreme Court has granted the NASA coalition access to the IEBC server though on a read only basis.

Justice Isaack Lenaola who read the ruling stated that petitioners should be given access to firewalls without endangering the software.

The ruling also stated that the petitioners should also be given access to login trail of users into the IEBC servers and portal from 5th August to date.

Supreme court registrar and independent IT experts to supervise the access and file a report on the findings tomorrow.