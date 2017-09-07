Student to spend days in police custody over Moi Girls fire

A girl believed to have started a fire that killed her nine colleagues at Moi Girls in Nairobi has been detained by police.

The 14-year-old form one student will be in police custody for seven days as police complete investigations.

Police said they are likely to prefer murder, arson and assault charges against the student once investigations are complete.

The court has also warned the media against revealing the identity of the girl who is believed have come from a very well off family.

She allegedly tried to commit suicide after being suspended but she was later readmitted by the school management