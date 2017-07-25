Striking Nurses Threaten To Vote Out Uhuru Over CBA

The Kenya National Union of Nurses has asked its members to vote the jubilee government out should it fail to sign their 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement that has seen them on street for the last six weeks.

Speaking to the media Kenya National Union of Nurses Deputy Secretary General Maurice Opetu says the national government through treasury has failed to engage with them on the signing of their CBA instead initiating confusion between Salaries and Remuneration Commission and Council of Governors.

Meanwhile today marks the end of their street demos and according to the union officials they will be back on street after the general elections.