State house restricted Kalonzo- Raila

Opposition leader Raila Odinga is now claiming that State House has imposed travel restrictions on NASA principals.

Raila claimed that there are attempts to prevent his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka from travelling to Uganda.

The NASA presidential candidate said authorities at the JKIA in Nairobi stopped the Wiper boss in an attempt to stop him from travelling.

Kalonzo was to preside over a graduation ceremony at Uganda Technology and Management University as Chancellor.

Raila said Kalonzo and co-principal Moses Wetang’ula were however later allowed to travel.