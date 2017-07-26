Standard Chartered Marathon renews partnership with Athletics Kenya

Standard Chartered Bank has renewed its five year partnership with Athletics Kenya.

Speaking at a media briefing Standard Chartered Bank CEO Lamin Manjang made the announcement during the celebration that marked 15 years since they first held the Standard Chatered Bank Marathon.

The annual Marathon is held to collect funds for under privileged visually impaired children who are under nine years.This year’s event which will be held on the 29th October targets to collect Ksh. 79 million with over 300,000 participants.

Last year the marathon collected 31 million with 21,000 participants.

REGINAH KINOGU

