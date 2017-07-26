Competitors run during Nairobi's marathon on October 25, 2009. Kenya's Moses Kigen on Sunday won the Nairobi international marathon men's race in a new course record of two minutes 10.12 seconds for his second victory over the distance this year. AFP PHOTO / Tony KARUMBA (Photo credit should read TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)
Standard Chartered Marathon renews partnership with Athletics Kenya

Standard Chartered Marathon renews partnership with Athletics Kenya

By Ghetto Radio
Standard Chartered Bank has renewed its five year partnership with Athletics Kenya.

Speaking at a media briefing Standard Chartered Bank CEO Lamin Manjang made the announcement during the celebration that marked 15 years since they first held the Standard Chatered Bank Marathon.

The annual Marathon is  held to collect funds for under privileged visually impaired children who are under nine years.This year’s event which will be held on the 29th October  targets to collect Ksh. 79 million with over 300,000 participants.

Last year the marathon collected 31 million with 21,000 participants.

