SPORTPESA CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO SUPPORT FOOTBALL

Ronald Karauri, CEO Sportpesa, has called on government to act as an integral pillar in the growth of football in Kenya.

Speaking at a luncheon to welcome the Sportpesa Allstar team, he said that Kenya can perform in football as well as athletics if the government invested in it.

The Sportpesa All Star team arrived in the country today after the Kenya Premiere League and La Liga partnership signed on 11th May 2017 saw them travel to Madrid in Spain for two friendly matches.

The games included against Córdoba CF played on 19 July 2017 where they lost 4-0 but improved to 1-0 against Sevilla Atlético on 22 July 2017.

Karauri maintained that the 35% tax levy was too high and if is not reduced Sportpesa would be forced to withdraw from sponsoring football beginning 1st January 2018.

Nick Mwendwa, President Football Kenya Federation, also asked Kenyans to stop comparing local football and foreign since Kenya did not have as many resources as other foreign teams

Kinogu Reginah