Sossion sends Mudzo Nzili in retirement leave

A major split has hit the giant teachers union as two top officials clash over the retirement age.

The decision by Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General Wilson Sossion to retire national chairman Mudzo Nzili is now threatening to split the 290,000-member union.

Also retired is Samson Kaguma, the first vice national chairman.

Sossion and Nzili have had a sour relationship since Sossion took over as secretary general and have even taken opposing stands in national politics.

Sossion maintained that he has acted within the union’s constitution to retire his national chairman even as sources close to Nzili said they will fight back.

The secretary general, who is also a Nominated MP, appointed Wycliffe Omuchei as the acting national chairman with effect from next week Thursday.