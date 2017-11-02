Sonko’s daughter mourns death of boyfriend

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s second born daughter Salma Mbuvi is mourning the demise of her boyfriend Ian Ndemange Kiio. The couple first made their relationship known back in 2015 and was in steady relationship.

Salma’s elder siser Saumu Mbuvi revealed via Instagram that Ian passed on yesterday morning but the cause of death is still a mystery

“Still can’t believe you are gone .Rest with the angels brother .Till we meet again .”Saumu wrote.

Ian was a journalism student at Moi University until the time of his demise.

When Salma first introduced the world to Ian she wrote a very touching message saying just how happy she was and the love she felt for him.

You know you’ve found your soul mate and bestfriend, when you’re having a bad day and just want to be in their arms so that they can shield out all the bad in the world…me love this monkey too much♥.”Salma captioned a photo of them.