Sonko unearths unbanked Ksh. 7 Million at City Hall

The transition process at city hall continues to gain momentum under the leadership of New Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko who has been on fire since his inauguration today held a closed door meeting with all county chief officers who have been working under the out going governor Evans Kidero.

Earlier today Sonko found unbanked Sh7 million during a sting operation at City Hall.

The revelation saw him instruct the cash office to immediately install CCTV cameras that will be monitored by his office, the CID and NIS.

Current Chief officers and the county executive officers are all set to leave with Kidero as their 5 years term expires with that of the governor.