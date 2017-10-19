Sonko in trouble over employment harassment and intimidation

Nairobi County workers are now collecting evidence against Governor Mike Sonko to back claims of harassment, threats and intimidation, which they say have increased.

This comes against the backdrop of the arrest of Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU) branch secretary Benson Olianga over bribery allegations.

Speaking to the Metropolitan the union’s Chairman Roba Duba said the union was using instances where workers have either been locked out of their offices illegally, sent on compulsory leave or even been set up to back an abuse of office case against the governor.

The chairman went on to emphasise that if this ‘inhumane’ treatment would not stop, the workers would go on a mother of all strikes and cripple service delivery.

The union has now moved to court and obtained orders blocking the alleged harassment of workers by the governor.