Sonko swearing in preparations in top gear

Preparations are on top gear for the swearing in ceremony of Nairobi governor elect Mike Mbuvi Sonko and his deputy governor Polycarp Igathe.

The event is set to take place at Uhuru Park on Monday at 9 in the morning.

According to public notice by the county secretary Robert Ayisi, members of the public have been invited to attend the occasion.

Sonko is also expected to gazette the names of elected members of the county assembly before they are sworn in by the county speaker.

Massive changes are also exepected in the new administration as county executive committee members of Kidero’s regime exit.