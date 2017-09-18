Sonko suspends CBD ban on Matatus

Nairobi county governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has suspended for a month the legal notice barring matatus from accessing the CBD, this is after a consultative meeting between him and Matatu operators today.

Sonko has directed the Saccos chairpersons of all matatus Saccos in Nairobi to re-organise themselves before the law is effected.

A committee has been formed that will ensure smooth compliance of the directive before force is used.

Sonko has however, asked Nairobi Matatu operators not take advantage of him being an investor in the sector but to apply the law when running the matatu business in the city.