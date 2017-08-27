Sonko Rescue Team workers hold protests over unpaid dues

A group of youth working under the Sonko Recsue team yesterday held demonstrations demanding that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko pays them.

The youth claim they have been working for several months without pay despite the governor’s promise to use the 25 million shillings inauguration money to pay them.

Ivy Shagina a single mother from Mathare North says working for the Sonko Rescue team has dampened their spirits after several months of no pay.

She says the situation has put her into debts with the people taking care of her baby with some threatening to confiscate her household items.