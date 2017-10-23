Sonko dramatically fires officer over advert with grammatical errors (VIDEO)

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has fired an official in his office over an advertisement that appeared on the newspaper with grammatical errors.

A seemingly angry Sonko is heard confronting a Standard employee who handled the advert accusing him of sabotage.

Sonko says the advertisement which appeared on the Standard and Nation newspapers wishing people a Happy Diwali had grammatical errors that did not go down well with the governor.

” You put spelling errors on the ad so that i look like i do not know English. You should apologise or i will take you and Standard to court,” said Sonko.

Sonko further sacked an officer by the name Lydia Gatheru from his communications team who okayed the publishing of the ad with grammatical errors.

“That Lydia is going home right now and you and Nation you apologise right now,” he said.

Check out;