Sonko donates Ksh. 1 million to Kawangware violence victims

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has donated Ksh 1 million victims who lost their property in in Kawangware violence.

Sonko said the money will assist those whose businesses were looted and burnt down.

He also gave Sh100,000 to each family that lost a relative during the post-election chaos to cater for burial expenses.

“To the families who lost their loved ones across the country irrespective of their religion, tribe or political party affiliation, I have also pledged a personal contribution Sh100,000 to cater for funeral expenses,” a statement from the governor’s office read.

He said his government will also look into a way to assist all those affected.

“The County Government of Nairobi under the disaster management unit will also chip in to assist all the affected families irrespective of their tribes,” he said.