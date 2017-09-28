Sonko calls Babu owino Shoga, Mbwa

Kenyans on Twitter are calling for the arrest of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for calling Embakasi East MP Babu Owino Shoga and Mbwa.

The angry Kenyans expressed disappointment with the governor calling for equal application of the law.

Sonko made the remarks yesterday during a Jubilee campaign rally.

“If I have to lose my governor seat let it be. You cannot refer to the President as a dog; you call him that and I call you the same, shoga. We will defend our President and if defending him seems like a show of disrespect then we are ready,” Sonko said..

here is how some Kenyans reacted;

Sonko’s PR team MUST stop forcing him from wearing Suits and forcing a corporate look Coz a goon is always a goon #ArrestSonko

Its only in Kenya where such goons are allowed to walk free. Selective rule of law will acquit Sonko.

“#ArrestSonko Kenya is boiling, The pot is yet to break,Drums of war are beating and trumpet are blowing. Mark this tweet #PartnersInCrime

Ouma Ouma‏ @OumaOuma15 36m36 minutes ago

“#ArrestSonko Any sober society can never trust Sonko to lead a County leave alone a capital city. I pity Mumbilee idiots!

Joan Nicole‏ @JoanNicole6 41m41 minutes ago

“#ArrestSonko Shoga means gay in this case Sonko meant this. You people saying friend sijui nikiwaita shoga mtafurahi?

Edwin‏ @TheBrandKe 47m47 minutes ago

“Mike Sonko has been arrested and arraigned by twitter polling station. Case to be heard on a later date #ArrestSonko

