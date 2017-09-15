Sonko bans matatus from accessing CBD

Nairobi County government has banned matatus from accessing the Central Business District from Wednesday next week.

The gazette notice released by the county governments has given matatus new pick and drops off sections in areas outside the CBD.

Vehicles going past Kenol on Nyeri Nairobi road will stop at the Park road terminus.

Vehicles plying Jogoo and Lusaka road will stop at the Muthurwa terminus while vehicles accessing CBD from Juja Road , Ring road, park road and Ronald Ngala will stop at the Ngara road terminus.

Other bus termini set by the county government include Fig tree bus terminus for Waiyaki way and Uhuru highway users and Hakati terminus for Mombasa road and Langata road users.