Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
FEATUREDTRENDING

Sonko allows hawkers to operate within CBD

Sonko allows hawkers to operate within CBD

By Ghetto Radio
0 147

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has given hawkers the okay to operate within Nairobi City centre from 2pm.

This comes at a time when the county boss is under a lot of pressure to transform the city, whose standards have deteriorated due to hawking, traffic jams, street children and garbage.

In a report he unveiled yesterday on how to deal with the problem of hawking in the city centre, Mr Sonko highlights both short-term and long-term measures his administration will take to regulate the growing number of vendors.

Just a week ago Sonko waived off the Ksh 50 daily collection from small scale traders.

The number of hawkers stands at over 10,000 this year.

 

 

Ghetto Radio
    You might also like More from author
    Comments
    Loading...

    Follow Us @ghettoradio895