Sonko allows hawkers to operate within CBD

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has given hawkers the okay to operate within Nairobi City centre from 2pm.

This comes at a time when the county boss is under a lot of pressure to transform the city, whose standards have deteriorated due to hawking, traffic jams, street children and garbage.

In a report he unveiled yesterday on how to deal with the problem of hawking in the city centre, Mr Sonko highlights both short-term and long-term measures his administration will take to regulate the growing number of vendors.

Just a week ago Sonko waived off the Ksh 50 daily collection from small scale traders.

The number of hawkers stands at over 10,000 this year.