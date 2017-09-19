Sonko accuses MOA Chair Kimutai of sabotage

Even as the Nairobi county government strives to do away with Matutus in the CBD and address decongestion, all may be in vain with matatu owners are against the call.

This was evident when Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai and Matatu Welfare association headed by Dickson Mbugua of both boycotted today’s consultative meeting at city hall citing lack of invitation by the governor.

This has seen Mike Sonko take it personal with Kimutai accusing him for rallying matatu operators to disobey his directive and go on strike tomorrow.

He has now warned Kimutai that he risks losing his seat as the MOA chairman if he continues sabotaging countys’ effort to decongest Nairobi.

This is despite the overwhelming endorsement the governor received from the matatu owners including Simon Kimutai