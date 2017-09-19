Kenya's No 1 GhettoRadio
Sonko accuses MOA Chair Kimutai of sabotage

By Ghetto Radio
Even as the Nairobi county government  strives  to do away with Matutus in the CBD and address decongestion, all may be in vain with matatu owners are against the call.

This was evident when Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai and Matatu Welfare association headed by  Dickson Mbugua of both boycotted  today’s consultative meeting at city hall citing lack of invitation by the governor.

This has seen Mike Sonko take it personal with Kimutai  accusing him for rallying matatu operators to disobey his directive and go on strike tomorrow.

He has now warned Kimutai that he risks losing his seat as the MOA chairman if he continues sabotaging countys’ effort to decongest Nairobi.

This is despite the overwhelming endorsement the governor received from the matatu owners including Simon Kimutai

 

 

 

Ghetto Radio
