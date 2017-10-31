Song and dance as Uhuru is declared winner

Celebrations and dance rocked Jubilee strongholds yesterday following the declaration of President Uhuru kenyatta as the president elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

In Kayole, men and women from all walks of life took to the streets to celebrate the announcement that will see President Uhuru lead for another five years if not challenged in court.

They carried placards praising Uhuru and celebrating the outcome of the elections.

The Jubilee supporters asked NASA supporters to accept and move on.