Socialite Huddah Monroe today shocked many of her fans when she took to social media to make some insensitive remarks about the on going NASA protests.

Huddah who is known for always taking to the extreme with her actions, said that protesters who die in protests should not be mourned or even buried.

“Personally I don’t think anyone should moan the death of anyone who dies at a demonstration, the families should not even bury them, they should let their bodies be eaten by dogs msiba wakujitakia huambiwi pole.” She wrote.

The socialite went ahead to term the deaths of the protesters as good riddance to bad rubbish.

She mocked those who thought she was heartless by her post telling them to unfollow her as they add nothing to her life.