Size 8 buys new Kes.4.8 million jaguar

Gospel artist Linet Munyali a.k.a Size 8 has once again left tongues wagging after she was spotted in her new Jaguar XF 2016.

The singer has seemingly got an upgrade from her initial Toyota Celica which she has been using for sometime now.

The car is estimated to be worth 4.8 million Kenya Shillings.

The singer was spotted in her new German Machine when she arrived at SuperSport and MNet offices to host her Sunday show ,Pambio Live on Maisha Magic East.

Size 8 joins the list of Kenyan celebrities cruising around in expensive German machines.