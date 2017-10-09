This little boy promises to hunt votes for Uhuru, tells him to calm down (VIDEO)

A six year old boy has charmed his way into the heart of President Uhuru Kenyatta by promising to hunt votes for him.

The boy who visited Uhuru in Mombasa easily conversed with the president even asking him to take him in as his father.

In their conversation Uhuru is heard telling the boy that he will take him to the beach once he goes back to Mombasa.

He is then seen patting Uhuru’s shoulders and telling him to calm down that he is with him.

At some point of their conversation, the boy says his dream has come true following his meet up with the president.