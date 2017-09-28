Singer Nameless Hospitalized after falling ill

Artiste David Mathenge alias Nameless has been admitted at the hospital following a week long illness.

The ‘Inspire Me’ singer was to perform at Diners Lounge in Kampala on Thursday alongside Eric Omondi but unfortunately will not make it as he is still in hospital.

Nameless took to social media to give an apology to his fans explaining that doctors were still observing his condition could not allow him to travel just yet.

“I was really really looking forward to this Ugandan show with @ericomondi. UNFORTUNATELY I will NOT be able to make it due to doctors orders. Been admitted in hospital since last week… Still undergoing treatment and observation and thus looks like tomorrow I can’t make it to Kampala. However I have talked with the Uganda promoters @alexmuhangiand for sure we will organize another Kenyan Takeover once I get better. For now Eric Omondi is still going to represent us kesho very well (as we all know)accompanied by other top Ugandan comedians… Otherwise on this my recovery manenoz ” Wrote Nameless.