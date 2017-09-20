Shocking! A Renowned Actress Fights On Her Wedding Day!

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Famous Coronation street’s diva, Eva Price, took revenge against Maria Connor and she also went ahead and pulled her into a fountain of water after she revealed Eva’s fake pregnancy

After Maria outed her to Aidan for lying about her pregnancy, Eva sees red. And the bride takes her revenge on the hairdresser in classic soap style.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Eva had forgiven Aidan for Cheating on her with Maria and she decided to go ahead with their wedding as planned.

However, just moments before they were about to say ‘i do’ Maria spilled the beans again, this time telling the bride groom that Eva had been faking her pregnancy for the sake of their marriage.

The furious bride doesn’t take the interruption lying down and, after chasing her out of the hotel, plunges Maria into a fountain before jumping on top of her and pushing her head under the water.

Speaking about the fight, Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria, explained “It was so much fun actually, as I was dreading it before because you feel a pressure to get it right and I couldn’t envisage how it was going to work and on the day.

She added: “Cath grabbed my hair and shoved my head under the water and dunked my head up and down. It wasn’t the nicest thing Cath’s ever done to me, I won’t lie.

“The worst thing I did was rip her hair extensions out and throw her tiara across the fountain.

It was an eye-popping scene indeed!