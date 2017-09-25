Shock as female pastors wed in Church

Two female Pastors who are lesbians have caused a buzz on social media after they got married in the United State of America.

The Christian community in the United States of America has been thrown into shock as two female Pastors who are pastors wedded at a church in East Orange, New Jersey.

The couple, Pastors Twanna Gause and Vanessa Brown, tied the knot at the New Vision Full Gospel Baptist Church, with their action causing a lot of discomfort among their congregations.

Most pained about the decision of the women of God was Gause’s father who firmly declared that his daughter was tricked by the devil.

“Twanna, very well knows i’m not for that kind of lifestyle, I believe that God wanted us to procreate through natural process and by no means am i happy about this because it is unnatural, I look at homosexuality as a mental disorder.

“If i start to tell you that i am an elephant, and start to behave as an elephant, that’s my choice, i choose to become an elephant. But you would probably choose to call a mental institution.”