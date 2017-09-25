Shix Kapienga puts a stop to relationship rumours with MC Jesse

Actress and radio presenter Nancy Wanjiku popularly known as Shix Kapienga shocked many of her fans this weekend when she declared herself single.

Shix made the revelation during an interview with Kalekye Mumo putting a stop to months of a rumoured relationship with comedian Mc Jesse.

Kalekye asked asked the petite actress if she is a home wrecker in regards to the rumours that she had broken up Comedian MC Jesse’s marriage to his wife Elizabeth Wangare.

“I don’t like talking about my personal life and especially when it comes to relationships and family. I keep that to my life. Si lazima kila mtu ajue chenye kina happen kwa maisha yako.” She replied.

Shix and Jasper Muthomi, aka MC Jesse have been rumoured to be dating for the past two years.It was even alleged that the comedian flew her to Dubai for vacation during her birthday.