Shebesh husband treated with gunshot wound suffered from house

The husband to former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh is under investigation after he allegedly shot himself in the leg.

Mr Franklin Ambundo, 52, told police that he had accidentally shot himself slightly above his left knee when he was servicing his Glock 17 rifle at their home in Nairobi on Tuesday.

He went to The Nairobi Hospital to seek treatment but an informer told the police that a patient with a gunshot wound was seeking treatment at the hospital.

By press time, Mr Ambudo was still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

An officer privy to the investigations said that the pistol had been confiscated from Mr Ambundo.

